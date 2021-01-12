ABC Orders Pilot for “Acts of Crime” from Sam Esmail, Creator of “Mr. Robot” and “Homecoming”

ABC has ordered a pilot for a new drama called Acts of Crime by Sam Esmail, creator of Mr. Robot and Homecoming.
What’s Happening:
- Variety is reporting that ABC has ordered a pilot for a drama called Acts of Crime from creator Sam Esmail.
- In development since September 2020, Acts of Crime was previously known as the “Untitled CDC Project” and will be produced by Universal Studio Group and ABC Signature.
- Sam Esmail is the creator of Mr. Robot and Homecoming and produced the recent series Briarpatch. In addition to creating, writing and producing, Sam Esmail has directed multiple episodes of both series.
- Another Homecoming director, Kyle Patrick Alvarez, was also tapped to direct a Disney+ original film called Crater, revealed earlier today.
- Esmail is expected to direct the pilot episode and may do more if it goes to series.
- Chad Hamilton will produce the pilot.
- If picked up, Acts of Crime would likely be part of ABC’s 2021/2022 TV season.