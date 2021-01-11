Cast of ABC’s “Call Your Mother” Takes Time to Call Their Mothers

The cast members of ABC’s new comedy series Call Your Mother took some time out of their busy days to call their mothers in a new video shared by ABC.

Several members of the cast of Call Your Mother were featured in the video in candid moments with their mothers on the phones.

were featured in the video in candid moments with their mothers on the phones. The series premiere of Call Your Mother will air on Wednesday, January 13 at 9:30/8:30 CT on ABC.

The Plot:

“Jean, an empty-nester mom, wonders how she ended up alone while her children live their best lives thousands of miles away. She decides her place is with her family, and as she reinserts herself into their lives, her kids realize they might actually need her more than they thought.”

The Cast: