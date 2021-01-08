Keegan-Michael Key to Executive Produce and Star in Drama Series, “August Snow,” For ABC

Based on Stephen Mack Jones’ August Snow novels, ABC has acquired a drama series starring and executive produced by Keegan-Michael Key, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- ABC has landed a drama series based on the August Snow novels that will star and be executive produced by comedian/actor Keegan-Michael Key.
- Interestingly, the deal creates a conflict with CBS Studios, where Godfather of Harlem co-creator/executive producer Paul Eckstein, Imagine Television Studios and CBS Studios have previously inked a deal.
- Key is set to play the titular Snow, a biracial former detective who grew up in Detroit’s Mexicantown. After a distinguished military career, he joined the force like his father, only to be drummed out by a conspiracy led by corrupt cops and politicians. August hit back, winning an $18 million wrongful dismissal lawsuit, then packed his bags to travel the world.
- The series will open with August returning home to the city he has deep affection for in search of himself and reconnecting with his roots while also facing enemies on both sides of the law. August becomes a private investigator, a Robin Hood from the hood, gathering a group of unexpectedly talented misfits to help him solve cases, invests his money to help reinvigorate his city in despair, and save himself along the way.
- Key is widely known as one half of Key & Peele, which he starred and created alongside Jordan Peele and aired on Comedy Central, many sketches of which had achieved more success online than they did on the network. He has also hosted game shows, including National Geographic’s Brain Games, and had recent roles in the major films Toy Story 4 and 2019’s The Lion King. More recently, he has been in Netflix’s The Prom and Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey. He also co-starred in Dolemite is My Name.
- Gaspin Media originally acquired the book, August Snow, partnered with Keegan-Michael and Elle Key, and brought the project to Imagine. Gaspin Is executive producer on ABC’s To Tell the Truth, as well as dramas at Netflix, Showtime, and Fox.