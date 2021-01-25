Jungle Cruise to Receive Story and Diversity Updates at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World

Guests visiting Disneyland or Magic Kingdom will soon experience a new version of a classic attraction. Today, the Disney Parks Blog announced that Imagineers will be making changes to the world’s famous Jungle Cruise.

What’s Happening:

Jungle Cruise attractions at Disneyland and Magic Kingdom will soon be updated with a new storyline among other adjustments.

While these changes will retain the humor and fun of the current experience, Disney says they will also “reflect and value the diversity of the world around us.” Imagineer Chris Beatty added that “this is not a re-envisioning of the entire attraction. It’s the Jungle Cruise you know and love, with the skippers still leading the way.”

With the update will come a new story as guests aboard the journey will follow what happened to another skipper and his passengers went their adventure went awry.

It also teases that guests will discover what became of the Mekong Maiden and Kwango Kate boats.

Think of the famous rhino pole scene, where a team of explorers who have somehow camped that night and then been run up the pole by the rhino and a group of other animals. According to Imagineer Chris Beatty, that is where the new storyline will kick off. “Did you ever wonder who those explorers were or where they came from? As part of the enhanced storyline, each one of them will have their own story and cultural heritage. There’s a birdwatcher, an entomologist, a wildlife painter, and a photographer, and each one will have a different reason for being on the expedition. And, of course, they did one of the things you’re never supposed to do, which is leave the boat. They each have great personalities, and I think our guests will connect with these characters in new ways. So we’re not really re-envisioning that scene, we’re just adding a narrative and storytelling to bring things to life and connect that moment with other happenings along the river.”

Imagineer and former Skipper Kevin Lively shared more in a video:

Additionally, a post from the Walt Disney World Ambassador took a look at some Skipper reactions to the news:

Although Walt Disney Studios is set to release the film Jungle Cruise later this year, the attraction update is apparently not tied to the movie.

