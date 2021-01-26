Outdoor Kitchens Set for 2021 Taste of EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival

Walt Disney World has announced the outdoor kitchens guests will be able to visit when they check out the 2021 Taste of EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival.

Guests will have the opportunity to discover creative cuisine featuring the season’s freshest flavors from 17 different outdoor kitchens at the festival.

The lineup of kitchens includes returning favorite like: Bauernmarkt: Farmer’s Market – Venture to Germany for Bavarian bites sure to sate foodies of all ages—every dish is köstlich! Cider House (Located in World Showplace) – Behold buzz-worthy ciders and artisanal provisions that are sure to hit the spot. The Citrus Blossom – Treat your taste buds to the subtleties of lemon, orange and lime—turning delicious dishes even more delish! Festival Favorites (Located in World Showplace) – Discover Guest-favorite dishes, microbrews and other beverages. Flavor Full Kitchen Hosted by AdventHealth – Discover the many flavors of healthy cuisine in this delightful eatery, featuring vegetables straight from the garden! Fleur de Lys – Indulge in haute cuisine and boissons that’ll make you fall in ooo-la-la-love with this palate-pleasing Parisian pop-up! Hanami – Journey to Japan for innovative plates crafted with culinary Zen. Jardin de Fiestas – Take a food-tastic tour of the Mexico Pavilion… these tantalizing tastes will add some spice to your day! The Honey Bee-stro Hosted by National Honey Board – Quell cravings with an incredible menu of all-natural food and drink infused with the nectar of the gods! La Isla Fresca – Nibble on Caribbean-seasoned dishes that’ll send appetites swaying to the island beat! Lotus House – Sink your teeth into authentic Chinese eats filled with morsels of good fortune! Magnolia Terrace – Get a nice, cozy feeling with some comfort food inspired by the Gulf region. Northern Bloom – Please discriminating palates with fantastic fare from our Great White North neighbor… O Canada! Pineapple Promenade – Get your tropical fruit fix from tart ‘n’ tangy to the sweetest frozen treats! Primavera Kitchen – Mangiare hearty helpings of Old-Country dishes served with a glass of vino… now that’s amore! Taste of Marrakesh – Intoxicate taste buds with the exotic flavors of this North African mecca—mysterious Morocco! Trowel & Trellis Hosted by Impossible Foods – Delight in some of your favorite foods—created from innovative recipes with some impossibly delicious twists!

Guests will also find special offerings for the festival at the following locations: Refreshment Port Refreshment Outpost Cool Wash Funnel Cake Joffrey's Coffee & Tea Company

The 2021 Taste of EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival will begin March 3 and run through July 5.