Outdoor Kitchens Set for 2021 Taste of EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival

Walt Disney World has announced the outdoor kitchens guests will be able to visit when they check out the 2021 Taste of EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival.
- Guests will have the opportunity to discover creative cuisine featuring the season’s freshest flavors from 17 different outdoor kitchens at the festival.
- The lineup of kitchens includes returning favorite like:
- Bauernmarkt: Farmer’s Market – Venture to Germany for Bavarian bites sure to sate foodies of all ages—every dish is köstlich!
- Cider House (Located in World Showplace) – Behold buzz-worthy ciders and artisanal provisions that are sure to hit the spot.
- The Citrus Blossom – Treat your taste buds to the subtleties of lemon, orange and lime—turning delicious dishes even more delish!
- Festival Favorites (Located in World Showplace) – Discover Guest-favorite dishes, microbrews and other beverages.
- Flavor Full Kitchen Hosted by AdventHealth – Discover the many flavors of healthy cuisine in this delightful eatery, featuring vegetables straight from the garden!
- Fleur de Lys – Indulge in haute cuisine and boissons that’ll make you fall in ooo-la-la-love with this palate-pleasing Parisian pop-up!
- Hanami – Journey to Japan for innovative plates crafted with culinary Zen.
- Jardin de Fiestas – Take a food-tastic tour of the Mexico Pavilion… these tantalizing tastes will add some spice to your day!
- The Honey Bee-stro Hosted by National Honey Board – Quell cravings with an incredible menu of all-natural food and drink infused with the nectar of the gods!
- La Isla Fresca – Nibble on Caribbean-seasoned dishes that’ll send appetites swaying to the island beat!
- Lotus House – Sink your teeth into authentic Chinese eats filled with morsels of good fortune!
- Magnolia Terrace – Get a nice, cozy feeling with some comfort food inspired by the Gulf region.
- Northern Bloom – Please discriminating palates with fantastic fare from our Great White North neighbor… O Canada!
- Pineapple Promenade – Get your tropical fruit fix from tart ‘n’ tangy to the sweetest frozen treats!
- Primavera Kitchen – Mangiare hearty helpings of Old-Country dishes served with a glass of vino… now that’s amore!
- Taste of Marrakesh – Intoxicate taste buds with the exotic flavors of this North African mecca—mysterious Morocco!
- Trowel & Trellis Hosted by Impossible Foods – Delight in some of your favorite foods—created from innovative recipes with some impossibly delicious twists!
- Guests will also find special offerings for the festival at the following locations:
- Refreshment Port
- Refreshment Outpost
- Cool Wash
- Funnel Cake
- Joffrey's Coffee & Tea Company
- The 2021 Taste of EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival will begin March 3 and run through July 5.