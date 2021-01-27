Freeform’s “The Bold Type” Is Coming Back for Its Fifth and Final Season

Freeform’s The Bold Type is coming back for its fifth and final season. Check out the season 5 table read teaser below.

About The Bold Type:

“The Bold Type follows the lives of three close friends living in New York City as they navigate their career, sexuality, identity and ultimately find their own voice in a sea of intimidating leaders. The Bold Type stars Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, Meghann Fahy, Sam Page, Matt Ward, Nikohl Boosheri, Stephen Conrad Moore, and Melora Hardin as Jacqueline, editor in chief of Scarlet Magazine.”

The show is executive produced by Amanda Lasher, Sarah Watson, David Bernad, Joanna Coles and Ruben Fleischer. Holly Whidden is co-executive producer.

You can catch up on The Bold Type on Freeform and Hulu.