World of Disney at Disneyland Paris Will Be Opening From January 29 Through February 14

World of Disney at Disneyland Paris’ Disney Village will be opening from January 29 through February 14 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Specific dates in February are detailed below.
- Items will be on sale up to 70% off and can be combined with the Annual Pass discount.
- Capacity in the store will be limited and wearing a mask is required for all Guests ages six and older.
- Complimentary one hour of parking in the Indigo car park (Disney Village) is being offered for those who make a purchase at World of Disney. You can ask for the voucher while at the register.
- Earlier this year, Disneyland Paris announced a reopening delay to April 2 due to conditions in Europe.