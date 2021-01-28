“Big Hero 6 The Series” Cancelled, Concludes With Season 3 Season Finale on Feb 15

by | Jan 28, 2021 12:07 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

The DisneyXD spin off animated series based on the film of the same name, Big Hero 6 The Series will now end after it’s season three finale, according to Entertainment Weekly.

What’s Happening:

  • Airing on DisneyXD and based on the 2014 film Big Hero 6, Big Hero 6 The Series has been cancelled and will now officially end its run at the conclusion of Season 3 when it airs on Monday, February 15th.
  • The series will continue to air and be available for streaming on the DisneyNOW app, though no new episodes will be produced.
  • Season 3 is currently on a brief hiatus, with the most recent episode “The New Nega Globby/De-Based” airing on November 9th of 2020. The series is scheduled to return on February 1st, with three additional episodes before the season finale on the 15th, which now marks the conclusion of the series.
  • Based on the Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Academy Award winning feature film, and produced by Disney Television Animation, Big Hero 6 The Series premiered in 2017 and continued the adventures and friendship of 14-year-old tech genius Hiro, his compassionate, cutting-edge robot Baymax and their friends Wasabi, Honey Lemon, Go Go and Fred as they form the legendary superhero team Big Hero 6 and embark on high-tech adventures protecting their city from an array of scientifically enhanced villains. In his normal day-to-day life, Hiro faces daunting academic challenges and social trials as the new prodigy at San Fransokyo Institute of Technology.
  • Most of the original cast of the film had returned for the series to reprise their roles, with Ryan Potter as Hiro, Scott Adsit as Baymax, Jamie Chung as Go Go, and Genesis Rodriguez as Honey Melon. Brooks Wheelan took over the role of Fred and Khary Payton as Wasabi for the series.
  • The main voice cast had a Zoom call where they reflected on their experience making the show where Ryan Potter (Hiro) commented that the show was "representative of so many voices. It was cool to see all of that represented on screen." Scott Adsit (Baymax) led the call, asking who was most likely to have a Baymax plush. The answer? Jamie Chung (Go Go) who pulled hers into camera almost immediately, followed shortly after by Adsit himself who showed off one that was handed to him on the red carpet at the Oscars (wherein the original film won the award for Best Animated Feature).
  • A new series, produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios, Baymax, was announced at the recent Walt Disney Company Investors Day for Disney+, which will follow the titular healthcare-bot and his adventures through San Fransokyo, and is set for early 2022.
  • The final episode of Big Hero 6 The Series, “Krei-oke Night/The Mascot Upshot,” airs on DisneyXD and premieres on the DisneyNOW app on February 15th.
 
 
