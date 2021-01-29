Mo Marable Set to Direct the Disney+ Reboot of the Movie “Three Men and a Baby”

Deadline reports that Mo Marable is set to direct the Disney+ reboot of the movie Three Men and a Baby.
- The 1980s movie remake will star Zac Efron with Gordan Gray producing.
- Will Reichel wrote the script for the upcoming remake.
- Marable’s directorial work includes episodes of Suits, Brockmire, and Hulu’s Woke.
- Marable has also been tapped to direct the pilot for None of the Above, a new comedy series for Freeform.
- The original Three Men and a Baby starred Tom Selleck, Steve Guttenberg and Ted Danson and was directed by Leonard Nimoy.
- The film followed three New York bachelors who found themselves caring, and subsequently, falling for an infant.
- The movie was a box office hit, becoming Disney’s first live-action film to surpass $100 million domestically.
- For more information on the original film, take a look at Bill’s deep dive into Three Men and a Baby, which can currently be watched on Disney+.