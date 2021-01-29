New 80s-Inspired “WandaVision” Cakes Available at Amorette’s Patisserie at Disney Springs

Keeping with the trend of the past couple of weeks, Amorette’s Patisserie in Disney Springs has a brand new cake to celebrate the release of a new episode of WandaVision on Disney+.
- Amorette’s has released a new cake each week in conjunction with new episodes of WandaVision premiering on Disney+.
- This week, we get an 80s-themed dessert, with Wanda and Vision sporting their best looks from the decade.
- These cakes – consisting of chocolate and vanilla chiffon, white and dark chocolate mousse, and cookie crumbs and chocolate pieces – are available now for $20.
- These make the perfect snack to enjoy while you’re watching this week’s episode of WandaVision (or do they?). Check out Mack’s recap of this latest episode.