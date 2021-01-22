New WandaVision Episode Brings New Specialty Cakes To Amorette’s Patisserie

WandaVision’s latest episode is now available to stream on Disney+. As such, Disney Springs has released their latest in a series of specialty cakes that are released for a limited-time with each new episode! The specialty petite cakes, made of chocolate and vanilla chiffon, white and dark chocolate mousse, and cookie crumbs and chocolate pieces are available at Amorette's Patisserie at Disney Springs in Walt Disney World.

These petite cakes look incredible, so if you’re interested in getting one, bring $20.00 and make your way over to Amorette's Patisserie as soon as possible as they’ll only be available while supplies last. As we learned previously, more cake versions will debut along with the new episodes of WandaVision on Disney+.