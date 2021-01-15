“WandaVision” Petite Cakes Are Now Available at Amorette’s Patisserie at Disney Springs

WandaVision’s first two episodes are now available to stream on Disney+. Once you watch and read our recaps of the first and second episodes, you might be a little hungry. Not to worry, Disney Springs just came out with limited-time petite cakes available at Amorette's Patisserie!

Travel through the decades at Amorette's Patisserie with the new #WandaVision petite cakes! 📺 The 50's and 60's designs will be available for one week with more versions to debut as the series continues on @disneyplus!🍰 (Available while supplies last. Purchase limits apply.) pic.twitter.com/z6k0xtHEwV — Disney Springs (@DisneySprings) January 15, 2021

These petite cakes look incredible, so if you’re interested in getting one, or both, make your way over to Amorette's Patisserie as soon as possible as they’ll only be available while supplies last. More cake versions will debut along with the new episodes of WandaVision on Disney+.