New Hats Inspired by “The Mandalorian” Arrive at New Era

New Era has released their 2.0 collection of hats for the Disney+ series The Mandalorian.

Prices range from $23.99 for adjustable hats to $36.99 for fitted.

Some of the hats featured like The Mandalorian helmet and “The Child” fitted hats are re-releases with others that are brand new like the Baby Yoda green and Mudhorn Sigil fitted hats.

They tend to sell out quickly especially fitted hats that have specific sizes, so if you are interested in any of the designs, we recommend you pick them up as soon as possible.

Although we won’t be getting season 3 for a while, Disney has not stopped the merchandise from coming for the series. Yesterday, we got a reveal of streetwear inspired by the series

AFI honored the show as a winner of one of the top 10 television series of the year



