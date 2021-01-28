Streetwear Collection Inspired by “The Child” Coming Out on February 1

Get your wallet ready! A new streetwear collection inspired by Grogu/The Child/Baby Yoda from the hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian is coming February 1.

The collection will be available February 1 at shopDisney.com Walt Disney World Downtown Disney

The backpack and belt bag seen above will only be available on shopDisney.com

Start making notes on what you want now and grab the collection when it goes on sale on February 1!