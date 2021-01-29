SeaWorld San Diego To Reopen February 6th

SeaWorld San Diego is gearing up to reopen their gates on February 6, 2021 in compliance with California state safety guidelines for zoos:

What’s Happening:

SeaWorld San Diego, a licensed, permitted and accredited zoo, will reopen on Saturday, February 6, 2021, and operate in compliance with state safety guidelines for zoos.

SeaWorld San Diego reopened after closing due to the global pandemic late last summer, holding modified events like Zoo Days, and even the Halloween Spooktacular. Due to state guidance, the park closed again December 7th.

The park, while closed, announced that they would host the Sesame Street Parade of Lights