Video: Sesame Street Parade of Lights Drive-Through Experience Debuts at SeaWorld San Diego

SeaWorld San Diego’s new drive-through experience Sesame Street Parade of Lights opened to the public tonight, and I have to say it was pretty darn neat to be able to drive our own car through most of the park. Plus, kids will absolutely get a kick out of seeing their favorite Sesame Street characters dance and wave on floats along the lengthy route.

There are multiple admission options for Sesame Street Parade of Lights (higher-level packages include souvenirs and snacks) but we opted to simply drive through the experience, which was very cool in and of itself. Upon arrival, an employee at the SeaWorld ticket booths will scan your barcode and point you toward the event’s starting point, located to the left of the theme park’s main entrance. Check out the video below for a 20-plus minute taste of what the Parade of Lights is all about.

Watch Sesame Street Parade of Lights drive-through experience at SeaWorld San Diego:

We actually got to drive our car into the park itself, around many of the famous San Diego tourist attraction’s most recognizable landmarks and exhibits, winding away along a cleverly routed path, and back out through the exit on the other side. It’s a pretty unique experience for theme park fans and the celebration’s Sesame Street theme is sure to get kids dancing in their seats to the peppy music and waving to iconic characters like Big Bird, Elmo, Count Von Count, Cookie Monsters, Bert and Ernie, and Abby Cadabby. Naturally, SeaWorld has also taken every precaution to ensure guests’ safety as the check-in process requires minimum interaction with other humans and the rest of the time is spent isolated in separate cars. Overall it’s an extremely memorable experience that’s perfect for families and absolutely worth the price of admission, especially with SeaWorld’s Fun Pass discount.

Sesame Street Parade of Lights runs on weekends from now through Sunday, February 14 at SeaWorld San Diego. For more information and to purchase advance tickets, be sure to visit SeaWorld’s official website.