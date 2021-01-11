SeaWorld San Diego Announces Sesame Street Parade of Lights Drive-Thru Jan 15 – Feb 14th

Starting this Friday, guests can enjoy a new drive-thru experience at SeaWorld San Diego featuring everyone’s favorite Sesame Street friends, physically distanced on parade floats while enjoying lively Sesame Street music along the way.

What’s Happening:

SeaWorld San Diego is giving fans a whole new way to enjoy the park with the first-ever Sesame Street Parade of Lights Drive-Thru. Guests can experience the all-new drive-thru event on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays beginning January 15 through February 14. With enhanced health and safety measures in place, the new drive-thru experience allows guests to drive under SeaWorld’s famous Skytower lights and through light tunnels while enjoying the only Sesame Street Parade of Lights on the West Coast. The experience features everyone’s favorite furry friends dancing along to a lively Sesame Street soundtrack.

After passing through the entrance, guests will begin their journey by meandering through a winter wonderland of lights lined with their Sesame Street friends physically distanced on parade floats while listening to Sesame Street music along the way. The excitement continues as guests venture under the illuminated Skytower and watch in awe as they drive through two different tunnels of lights before cruising through the Sesame Street Village.

Seasonal favorite snacks will be available to enjoy in the car with limited contact purchasing, including popular items such as SeaWorld’s signature hot chocolate and cotton candy. Guests can also purchase special event souvenir packages, including Sesame Street character plush, Sesame Street superhero character capes, and souvenir cups to add to this memorable experience. While face coverings are not required throughout the drive-thru experience, they are required at transaction points (admission, merchandise, and culinary) and when interacting with any SeaWorld Ambassadors.

Advance purchase of date and time-specific tickets are required and start at $49.99 per vehicle. Guests are encouraged to purchase an Annual Pass to take advantage of phenomenal savings on the drive-thru experience. Annual Pass Members will receive 50% off tickets plus save up to 50% on souvenirs and up to 20% on snacks and beverages. Fun Card Holders also benefit by receiving 25% off tickets. Tickets are on sale now and advance reservations

What They’re Saying: