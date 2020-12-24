SeaWorld San Diego Penguins Take a Holiday Field Trip in Cute New Video

Everyone wants to celebrate the holidays, even the penguins at SeaWorld San Diego. In fact two adventurous souls headed out on a field trip to check out some of the Park’s highlights such as the holiday decorations and more.
- It's “penguinning” to look a lot like Christmas at SeaWorld San Diego as a few of the Park’s penguins ventured out to see some of the holiday decorations on display.
- This morning SeaWorld San Diego shared a super cute video on their Facebook page showcasing their Magellanic penguins on their recent field trip.
- The duo can be seen getting into the holiday spirit and saying hi to a few friends.
- From SeaWorld’s Christmas tree in Arctic Plaza to the belugas and walruses at Wild Arctic these adorable animals made sure to check out all of the park highlights. Take a look:
- Currently the Park is closed to guests due to California’s stay at home orders, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a lot happening at SeaWorld San Diego.
- Veterinarians and animal care experts are providing care to the animals that call SeaWorld San Diego home.