SeaWorld San Diego Penguins Take a Holiday Field Trip in Cute New Video

Everyone wants to celebrate the holidays, even the penguins at SeaWorld San Diego. In fact two adventurous souls headed out on a field trip to check out some of the Park’s highlights such as the holiday decorations and more.

What’s Happening:

It's “penguinning” to look a lot like Christmas at SeaWorld San Diego

This morning SeaWorld San Diego shared a super cute video on their Facebook page

The duo can be seen getting into the holiday spirit and saying hi to a few friends.

From SeaWorld’s Christmas tree in Arctic Plaza to the belugas and walruses at Wild Arctic these adorable animals made sure to check out all of the park highlights. Take a look:

Penguin Christmas Field Trip | SeaWorldSanDiego It's penguinning to look a lot like Christmas. 🐧 🎄 We took a couple of our Magellanic penguins out for a field trip to get into the holiday spirit and say hi to a few friends. ❄️ Posted by SeaWorld San Diego on Tuesday, December 22, 2020