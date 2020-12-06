SeaWorld San Diego Temporarily Closing Effective December 7

SeaWorld CEO Marc Swanson announced today that SeaWorld San Diego will once again be temporarily closing effective December 7 in accordance with the recently issued regional stay-at-home order in the state of California.
- This closure will remain in effect until he Southern California Region’s zoos are permitted to reopen.
- During this time, SeaWorld’s veterinarians and animal care experts will continue to provide the animals that call SeaWorld San Diego home the same high level of care.
- With this closure potentially affecting Pass Members, Fun Card holders, and ticket holders, SeaWorld San Diego will be doing the following:
- For guests who purchased SeaWorld San Diego Annual Passes on or after August 24, 2020: Effective immediately, Annual Passes will be extended for the amount of time the park will be temporarily closed, starting on December 7, 2020. No action is required on your part at this time.
- For guests who purchased SeaWorld San Diego Annual Passes on or before August 23, 2020: All benefits and Annual Pass extensions communicated earlier in September are still applicable. No action is required on your part at this time.
- For guests who have a 2021 SeaWorld San Diego Fun Card: All active Fun Cards will continue to be valid through the end of 2021.
- For guests with an upcoming visit date to SeaWorld San Diego using single-day tickets: Once SeaWorld San Diego reopens, all guests with unused tickets will be able to reschedule their visit to the park through the end of 2021.
- For guests who have reserved date-specific SeaWorld San Diego experiences: All guests will be able to reschedule their reserved experiences once SeaWorld San Diego reopens with a penalty-free rebooking window available through the end of 2021.
- SeaWorld San Diego remains committed to the health and safety of guests, Ambassadors, and animals in their care and look forward to welcoming guests back again soon.