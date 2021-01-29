Star Wars Mission Fleet Animated Short Shows Even Proud Warriors Need Backup Sometimes

A new animated short from Hasbro, part of their Star Wars Mission Fleet, is showing us that even a Mandalorian needs a little help sometimes.

What’s Happening:

Star Wars Mission Fleet animated shorts celebrate the most iconic and fan-favorite characters and vehicles in the galaxy, blasting off toward new adventures and learning valuable lessons with every mission completed.

animated shorts celebrate the most iconic and fan-favorite characters and vehicles in the galaxy, blasting off toward new adventures and learning valuable lessons with every mission completed. In the latest of these lessons, we see our favorite Mandalorian learn that with the help of the Child and a surprise ally, even a proud warrior needs backup sometimes.

The characters in the short are based on the critically acclaimed, award winning, and fan favorite Disney+ The Mandalorian .

. The series has become a cultural phenomenon, especially with the introduction of The Child (AKA Baby Yoda) who we now know as “Grogu.”