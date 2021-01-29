Star Wars Mission Fleet Animated Short Shows Even Proud Warriors Need Backup Sometimes

A new animated short from Hasbro, part of their Star Wars Mission Fleet, is showing us that even a Mandalorian needs a little help sometimes.
What’s Happening:
- Star Wars Mission Fleet animated shorts celebrate the most iconic and fan-favorite characters and vehicles in the galaxy, blasting off toward new adventures and learning valuable lessons with every mission completed.
- In the latest of these lessons, we see our favorite Mandalorian learn that with the help of the Child and a surprise ally, even a proud warrior needs backup sometimes.
- The characters in the short are based on the critically acclaimed, award winning, and fan favorite Disney+ Original Series, The Mandalorian.
- The series has become a cultural phenomenon, especially with the introduction of The Child (AKA Baby Yoda) who we now know as “Grogu.”