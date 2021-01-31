Rosario Dawson Shares Videos Showing What It Takes to Become Ahsoka Tano in “Star Wars”

Rosario Dawson has shared videos of what it takes to become Star Wars’ Ahsoka Tano on The Mandalorian and her upcoming series.

It takes almost two hours to get set up and ready to go out as Ahsoka Tano, no easy task!

Ahsoka Tano was a Padawan Learner serving under General Anakin Skywalker during the Clone Wars, but she eventually left the Jedi Order after being wrongly accused of treason. She later popped up as the Rebel Alliance spy with the codename "Fulcrum" and helped the crew of the Ghost in their struggle against the Empire. When last we saw Ahsoka, she and the Mandalorian revolutionary Sabine Wren were embarking on a quest in search of the lost Jedi Padawan Ezra Bridger in the wake of the Battle of Endor.

An Ahsoka series announced during Disney Investor Day. The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau and executive producer Dave Filoni are reuniting with actress Rosario Dawson to continue Ahsoka's story, plus explore the intriguing world of the blossoming New Republic in the period after the events of Return of the Jedi in the larger Star Wars saga.


