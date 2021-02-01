Star Wars Trading Post Opens in New Downtown Disney Location February 19th, Preview for Legacy Passholders

The anticipated opening of the new Star Wars Trading Post (and subsequent eventual reopening of the Wonderground Gallery) is about to take place, as the Disneyland Legacy Passholder page revealed the jungle resistance base will open on February 19th.

What’s Happening:

The design is inspired by a hidden jungle Resistance base and the merchandise offers something for every traveler on their galactic journey. The opening assortment will feature merchandise straight from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge along with classic Star Wars and The Mandalorian, with apparel, accessories, souvenirs, creatures, droids and more.

If you’re a Legacy Passholder, you’ll have an opportunity to make a reservation for a special preview event of the Star Wars Trading Post from Feb. 16 – Feb. 18.

Additionally, for a limited time, Legacy Passholders can save 30% on select merchandise at select Downtown Disney District and Buena Vista Street locations. This offer is valid Monday through Thursday, through February 25, 2021. As a reminder, on days when the 30% savings offer is not available and after this special offer has ended, Legacy Passholders may continue to receive applicable discounts, based on their Passport type, on select merchandise and food and beverages at select Downtown Disney District and Buena Vista Street locations until new membership offerings are announced.