You Can Be Drawn Into an Upcoming X-Men Comic With This Marvel Insiders Sweepstakes

After a thrilling week of votes from fans and creators from around the world, Marvel’s first-ever X-Men election has officially closed – and the Hellfire Gala sweepstakes are now open! Be a part of Marvel’s first annual Hellfire Gala in comics this summer and stand alongside some of your favorite mutants by entering the Marvel Insider Drawn into X-Men Hellfire Gala Sweepstakes.