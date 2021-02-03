You Can Be Drawn Into an Upcoming X-Men Comic With This Marvel Insiders Sweepstakes

After a thrilling week of votes from fans and creators from around the world, Marvel’s first-ever X-Men election has officially closed – and the Hellfire Gala sweepstakes are now open! Be a part of Marvel’s first annual Hellfire Gala in comics this summer and stand alongside some of your favorite mutants by entering the Marvel Insider Drawn into X-Men Hellfire Gala Sweepstakes.
- Starting today until February 14 at 11:59pm EST, Marvel Insiders are eligible to enter into the Marvel Insider Drawn into X-Men Hellfire Gala Sweepstakes for a chance to attend the Hellfire Gala itself by being drawn into an issue of X-Men this June.
- To enter, Marvel Insiders should log in to their account at Marvel.com and redeem 2,500 points for a chance to win. The winner will be notified later this month.
- Marvel Insiders can rack up points by engaging with Marvel on Marvel.com, watching Marvel videos, listening to Marvel podcasts, and more.
- Do you dream of hanging out with the X-Men? Now is your chance, True Believers! Not a Marvel Insider? Sign up today!
- Results from Marvel’s first-ever X-Men election, along with the full X-Men team, will be unveiled during the Hellfire Gala in Marvel comics this June.
- Don’t miss this next epic chapter for the X-Men this summer!