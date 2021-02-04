Disneyland Paris Reduces Capacity and Adds Transaction Limits for the World of Disney

Disneyland Paris has announced some changes for the World of Disney reopening for the next set of dates, February 5 through 7.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland Paris announced last week that World of Disney at Disney Village would be opening from January 29 through February 14 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Since then, there have been some updated government health instructions that will have the capacity of the store reduced.
- In addition, a limit of 50 products per transaction has also been put in place by the resort.
More on the World of Disney reopening:
- The dates World of Disney will be open are February 5, 6, 7, and February 12, 13, 14.
- Items will be on sale up to 70% off and can be combined with the Annual Pass discount.
- Wearing a mask is required for all Guests ages six and older.
- Complimentary one hour of parking in the Indigo car park (Disney Village) is being offered for those who make a purchase at World of Disney. You can ask for the voucher while at the register.