“Raya and the Last Dragon” to Take Over Cover of Disney twenty-three Spring Issue

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Ray and the Last Dragon will be coming to theaters and Disney+ (with Premier Access) in early March, but the film will also grace the cover of the Disney twenty-three spring issue before that.

The spring issue of Disney twenty-three, which will be available at the end of this month, will feature a wrap-around cover featuring characters from Raya and the Last Dragon .

D23 Gold Members will also have the opportunity to pick up a stunning fine art print of Raya concept artwork created by Disney animator and artist Paul Felix.

The art will be available on shopDisney starting March 8 in a limited edition of 500.

Also featured in this issue of Disney twenty-three: The Falcon and The Winter Soldier stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan and director Kari Skogland detail making the second Marvel Brian Henson, and puppeteers Dave Goelz and Bill Barretta discuss the longstanding relationship between Jim Henson’s creations and Disney. Disney fan John Stamos talks about his enduring love of the magic—from acquiring a certain theme park sign and DisneyBounding to his new Disney+ series Big Shot . Emmy, and Tony Award-winning actor Cynthia Erivo and the team behind Genius: Aretha reveal how they brought the legend to life. And more.

Disney twenty-three, which is delivered directly to fans’ doorsteps, is offered exclusively to D23 Gold Members.

The spring issue of Disney twenty-three will be arriving before the end of February.

About Raya and the Last Dragon:

Raya and the Last Dragon takes us on an exciting, epic journey to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where humans and dragons lived together long ago in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than a dragon to save the world—it’s going to take trust and teamwork as well.

The cast:

Kelly Marie Tran as the voice of the intrepid warrior Raya

Awkwafina as the legendary dragon, Sisu

Gemma Chan as Raya’s nemesis, Namaari

Daniel Dae Kim as Raya’s visionary father, Benja

Sandra Oh as Namaari’s powerful mother, Virana

Benedict Wong as Tong, a formidable giant

Izaac Wang as Boun, a 10-year-old entrepreneur

Thalia Tran as the mischievous toddler Little Noi

Alan Tudyk as Tuk Tuk, Raya’s best friend and trusty steed

Lucille Soong as Dang Hu, the leader of the land of Talon

Patti Harrison as the chief of the Tail land

Ross Butler as chief of the Spine land