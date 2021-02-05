Monorail Cabin Partitions and Grouping Numbers Now in Use at Walt Disney World

Welcome aboard! ¡Bienvenido a bordo!

Please stand clear of the doors. Por favor manténgase alejado de las puertas.

Guests traveling on Walt Disney World’s “Highway in the sky,” better known as the Monorail, are experiencing a few new modifications to their travel experience.

When the theme parks first reopened in July, partitions had been installed between connected Monorail cabins to reduce the amount of air flow that could pass between them. Additional steps are now being taken with Guests grouped into assigned sections on board each train, with partitions between them that keep air flow at a minimum.

The partitions not only reduce airflow amongst separate parties seated on the same bench, but also across the same cabin.

As a reminder, face masks are required at all times while traveling aboard the monorail. At this time, Monorail service is only available for Magic Kingdom. Disney is not currently operating the EPCOT line.

This is yet another modification that allows Disney to increase the capacity of their experiences while still taking steps to keep the health and safety of their Guests as their top priority.

The next time you visit the Walt Disney World Resort, you can check out this new Monorail seating experience for yourself.