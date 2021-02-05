Giddy Up, Deadpool! Funko Releases Exclusive Sheriff Deadpool Riding Horsey Pop! Rides Figure

Well howdy, partners! Funko just released the rootinest, tootinest version of Deadpool yet with a Funko Pop! Rides figure now available.
What’s Happening:
- Deadpool fans can now get their grubby little mitts on a Sheriff Deadpool Riding Horsey Funko Pop! Rides figure.
- Retailing for $25, you can bring yours home from Funko’s online store.
- This limited edition release is the 99th entry in the Funko Pop! Rides series, making it extra special.
- Deadpool is wearing a signature sheriff mustache, cowhide vest, tan slacks, brown boots and a belt buckle featuring his logo with bull horns.
- He’s riding a corner store horsey, the kind that takes quarters, and holding his cowboy hat behind him like he’s riding a mechanical bull.
- Funko recently unveiled a series of Deadpool 30th anniversary figures. See them all here