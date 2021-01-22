Pre-Orders Now Available for Funko Pop! Deadpool 30th Anniversary Figures and Mystery Minis

Funko just teased a new Funko Pop! collection that celebrates the 30th anniversary of the “Merc with the mouth,” Deadpool.
Funko Fair 2021: Marvel -Deadpool. Pre-order your favorites now! https://t.co/JMN89CE7DL #FunkoFair #Funko #Marvel #Deadpool pic.twitter.com/EzY22I9CDh
— Funko (@OriginalFunko) January 22, 2021
What’s Happening:
- Did you know that Deadpool is turning 30 in 2021? That’s right, he’s younger than Ryan Reynolds, who would’ve been 13 when New Mutants #98 was published in 1991.
- Revealed today as part of Funko Fair, six new Funko Pop! Vinyl figures will be released to celebrate this milestone birthday.
- Options in this wave include:
- There are three additional store exclusives for this wave:
- Sherlock Deadpool – GameStop Exclusive
- Ballerina Deadpool – Hot Topic Exclusive
- Construction Worker Deadpool – WalMart Exclusive
- A Mystery Minis blind-box collection includes all of the above options (minus the Construction Worker) plus a ninja, nerd, and three yet-to-be-revealed figures.