“Raya and the Last Dragon” Is Now Available to Pre-Order on Disney+ Premier Access and for Advance Theater Tickets

Starting today, you can pre-order Premier Access on Disney+ and get advance ticket sales for Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon which releases on March 5. Along with the announcement, Disney released a new poster for the movie.

What’s Happening:

. Alex got a preview of the movie a few weeks ago and you can read all about it here

About “Raya and the Last Dragon”

takes us on an exciting, epic journey to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where humans and dragons lived together long ago in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than a dragon to save the world—it’s going to take trust and teamwork as well. Raya and the Last Dragon features an outstanding voice cast, including Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Gemma Chan, Daniel Dae Kim, Sandra Oh, Benedict Wong, Izaac Wang, Thalia Tran, Alan Tudyk, Lucille Soong, Patti Harrison and Ross Butler. Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada are directing, with Paul Briggs and John Ripa co-directing. Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho are the producers, and Qui Nguyen and Adele Lim wrote the screenplay.