Rey’s Speeder, Additional Details Appear on New Star Wars Trading Post Ahead of Opening For Legacy Passholders on Feb. 16

Earlier today, we were at the Downtown Disney District of the Disneyland Resort, and we were able to get a peek on the progress of the Star Wars Trading Post that will be opening soon in the former location of Rainforest Cafe, including the appearance of Rey’s Speeder.

What’s Happening:

We've been watching the former Rainforest Cafe location in the Downtown Disney District recently announced to be transforming into the Star Wars Trading Post.

Today, we got a glimpse of the latest progress on the building, including aesthetic details and crates that may be recognizable to fans of Star Wars as well as Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge inside the still-closed Disneyland Park. The biggest and most obvious addition was that of Rey’s Speeder from Star Wars: The Force Awakens outside of the building on the promenade.

The design is inspired by a hidden jungle Resistance base and the merchandise offers something for every traveler on their galactic journey. The opening assortment will feature merchandise straight from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge along with classic Star Wars and The Mandalorian, with apparel, accessories, souvenirs, creatures, droids and more.

If you’re a Legacy Passholder, you’ll have an opportunity to make a reservation for a special preview event of the Star Wars Trading Post from Feb. 16 – Feb. 18.

Additionally, for a limited time, Legacy Passholders can save 30% on select merchandise at select Downtown Disney District and Buena Vista Street locations. This offer is valid Monday through Thursday, through February 25, 2021. As a reminder, on days when the 30% savings offer is not available and after this special offer has ended, Legacy Passholders may continue to receive applicable discounts, based on their Passport type, on select merchandise and food and beverages at select Downtown Disney District and Buena Vista Street locations until new membership offerings are announced

Special thanks to our very own Mike Celestino for getting the pictures! You can watch a full replay of his live stream from Downtown Disney and Disney California Adventure below!