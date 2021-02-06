New Branded Face Masks and To-Go Boxes Appear at Everglazed Donuts and Cold Brew

It’s really hard to enjoy the deliciousness of Everglazed Donuts and Cold Brew when they’re locked in a box or you have your mouth covered up, but alas, the new Disney Springs Donut Shop is now offering branded facial coverings and very photogenic boxes to carry the goodies home.

The masks come in two designs, one with the Everglazed Logo on a solid blue mask, and the other features the logo with a backdrop of donuts.

The boxes to carry home the donuts are a light blue, branded with the Everglazed logo, and have a print resembling a ribbon.

Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew opened early last month and is located in the West Side area of Disney Springs

The overall design of this sweet spot has a unique spin on a classic donut shop featuring graphic pops of color, iconic signage, and a beautiful outdoor seating area in the “donut garden.” Before guests enter the venue, they may catch a glimpse of a culinary experience unfolding through the windows of the exposed kitchen where hot and fresh donuts will bake daily.