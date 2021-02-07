Check Out the New Trailer for “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” Coming to Disney+ March 19

We got a new trailer for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, coming to Disney+ on March 19.
- The trailer shown during Super Bowl LV gave us a look at the team in action in a highway scene with a longer cut premiering online you can watch above.
- The longer trailer available online gives us a sense of the competition Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) will have during the show while teaming up against Baron Zemo.
- We also got a look at an epic staring contest between the two that can go down as one of the greatest in history and a look at Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter in action.
- Don Cheadle as War Machine didn’t make an appearance in the trailer, although he did confirm his appearance in the show earlier in the week.
- The series, which was officially announced at San Diego Comic-Con, will be directed by Kari Skogland and written by Malcom Spellman.
- Daniel Bruhl, the villain of Captain America: Civil War, will also reprise his role of Baron Zemo and will finally don his familiar mask from the comics.