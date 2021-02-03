Don Cheadle’s War Machine to Appear in “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier”

With WandaVision in full swing and continuing to weave into the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we got some news on how the next series will do the same. Don Cheadle’s War Machine will appear in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier on Disney+.

Cheadle has been playing James Rhodes, also known by his superhero monicker of War Machine, since Iron Man 2 back in 2010.

, according to Cheadle was interviewed on the Post-Credit Podcast and said: “That’s some of the fun of the MCU, that we all get to show up in each other’s stories, and there are ways that we’re cross- platform ing these characters, and they become storylines, sometimes, in the movies. And then these storylines in the movies become storylines in the shows.” “It’s really a fun and interesting and, by all imagination, completely open-ended — this can go anywhere. It’s great, I can’t wait to get in the room with the writers and figure out how all those things happen. You know, Rhodey shows up in Winter Soldier and Falcon’s show. So, it can be a lot.”

In addition to his role in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Cheadle is preparing for his role in the upcoming Armor Wars series, also coming to Disney+.

: The actor also revealed that the writers room will start to work on Armor Wars next month.

More on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier:

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will debut on Disney+ on March 19, 2021.

We also learned at the expo that she will be joined be newcomer Wyatt Russell, who will be playing John Walker, also known as U.S. Agent.

Daniel Bruhl, the villain of Captain America: Civil War, will also reprise his role of Baron Zemo and will finally don his familiar mask from the comics.