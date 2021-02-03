Don Cheadle’s War Machine to Appear in “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier”

by | Feb 3, 2021 9:38 AM Pacific Time

With WandaVision in full swing and continuing to weave into the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we got some news on how the next series will do the same. Don Cheadle’s War Machine will appear in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier on Disney+.

  • Cheadle has been playing James Rhodes, also known by his superhero monicker of War Machine, since Iron Man 2 back in 2010.
  • Now, we know the next time we see him in the MCU will be in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, according to brobible.
  • Cheadle was interviewed on the Post-Credit Podcast and said:
    • “That’s some of the fun of the MCU, that we all get to show up in each other’s stories, and there are ways that we’re cross-platforming these characters, and they become storylines, sometimes, in the movies. And then these storylines in the movies become storylines in the shows.”
    • “It’s really a fun and interesting and, by all imagination, completely open-ended — this can go anywhere. It’s great, I can’t wait to get in the room with the writers and figure out how all those things happen. You know, Rhodey shows up in Winter Soldier and Falcon’s show. So, it can be a lot.”
  • In addition to his role in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Cheadle is preparing for his role in the upcoming Armor Wars series, also coming to Disney+.
  • Cheadle talked about his character’s progression and how it will continue in Armor Wars:
    • “Where we’ve been sort of progressing Rhodey—even in the last film where he’s now up again and he’s now walking again and he’s now mobile again—so as the technology continues to develop and we keep making innovations in the suit and what happens, I imagine there’s gonna be another elevation and another way that we’re going to keep digging into that part of Rhodey.”
  • The actor also revealed that the writers room will start to work on Armor Wars next month.

More on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier:

  • The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will debut on Disney+ on March 19, 2021.
  • The Falcon and the Winter Soldier stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan as Falcon and Winter Soldier respectively.
  • The series, which was officially announced at San Diego Comic-Con, will be directed by Kari Skogland and written by Malcom Spellman.
  • As we learned at the D23 Expo in August, Emily VanCamp will reprise her role as Sharon Carter for the new series.
  • We also learned at the expo that she will be joined be newcomer Wyatt Russell, who will be playing John Walker, also known as U.S. Agent.
  • Daniel Bruhl, the villain of Captain America: Civil War, will also reprise his role of Baron Zemo and will finally don his familiar mask from the comics.
