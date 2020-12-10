Marvel’s “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” to Debut on Disney+ in March, New Trailer Released

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige stepped into the spotlight during Disney’s Investor Day presentation to talk about some of the exciting new things Marvel has coming to Disney+. We learned that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will debut on Disney+ in March and also got a look at a new trailer.

While production on the series was halted earlier this year, the series is now set to debut in March.

The action-packed new trailer (seen above) features more of the hilarious dynamic between the two title characters.

More on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier:

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan as Falcon and Winter Soldier respectively.

As we learned at the D23 Expo in August

Daniel Bruhl, the villain of Captain America: Civil War, will also reprise his role of Baron Zemo and will finally don his familiar mask from the comics.

Daniel Bruhl, the villain of Captain America: Civil War, will also reprise his role of Baron Zemo and will finally don his familiar mask from the comics.