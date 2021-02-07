Hulu’s “Woke” Gets New Showrunner in Anthony King for Season 2

Anthony King has been signed as the new showrunner and executive producer for Woke on Hulu, taking over for Jay Dyer.

What’s Happening:

Variety Woke for its second season.

for its second season. Anthony King will take over for Jay Dyer, who was the showrunner for season one.

King had previously been a co-executive producer for HBO’s Silicon Valley and Search Party .

and . Hulu had announced the renewal of Woke for a second season back in November. The live-action/animated hybrid comedy series is inspired by the life of award-winning artist Keith Knight.

for a second season back in November. The live-action/animated hybrid comedy series is inspired by the life of award-winning artist Keith Knight. Just like the premiere season, the second season of Woke will consist of eight episodes.

will consist of eight episodes. The comedy is a co-production between Sony Pictures Television and ABC Signature.

More on “Woke”

This satirical series follows Keef, a cartoonist living in San Francisco, who is on the cusp of mainstream success when an unexpected incident changes everything, putting him in an irreversible state of “woke.” Written and executive produced by cartoonist Keith Knight, the storyline is inspired by Knight’s personal experiences with racial profiling and showcases how black culture influenced his work. This series incorporates traditional live-action elements fused with animated sequences that will bring Keef’s cartoons to life in unique ways.