Chevrolet and Walt Disney World Have Released a New Ad for the Bolt EUV and Bolt EV Featuring the Hitchhiking Ghosts

Chevrolet has teamed up with the Walt Disney World Resort to reveal the Bolt EUV and Bolt EV on February 14 at 4:00 p.m. ET, and today they revealed another teaser video, this one featuring the Hitchhiking Ghosts from the Haunted Mansion.

What’s Happening:

Chevrolet and Walt Disney World have teamed up to reveal two new electric vehicles on February 14 with a video collaboration series to “show how magic can take place when the imagination is electrified.”

Chevrolet and Walt Disney World have had a partnership in place with the EPCOT Test Track

At the exit of the attraction, you are taken into a showroom floor, which could also be hosting these two vehicles in the future.

You can catch the full reveal of the vehicles and video series on Sunday, February 14 at 4:00 p.m. ET on Chevy.com/ev

