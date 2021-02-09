Get Ready to Play Ball With Two New Walt Disney World Baseball Jerseys

Baseball season may not begin until the summer, but Walt Disney World is ready to play ball with two new jerseys themed to the resort. Each jersey is number 71, the year Walt Disney world opened. Each jersey retails for $59.99 before passholder, Disney Vacation Club or Disney Visa discounts are applied.

The first jersey in the collection is black, red and white, with the Walt Disney World D featuring Mickey Mouse on it.

Let’s go, 71!!!

A patch on the sleeve shows two bats crossing each other and says “Walt Disney World 71” on it.

The second jersey is grey, white, blue and yellow and spells out “Walt Disney World” on the front, with a yellow Cinderella Castle over the letters.

C’mon, 71! I believe in you!

The patch on this jersey’s sleeve is shaped like a baseball diamond and has a baseball with “WDW” engraved on it.

Look for these two new jerseys that celebrate your Disney and sports fandom on your next visit to the most magical place on earth.