“Soul,” “Mulan,” and More Disney Films Named for the 93rd Oscars Shortlists

by | Feb 10, 2021 8:12 AM Pacific Time

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced shortlists in nine of the categories for the 93rd Academy Awards including Documentary Feature, Documentary Short Subject, International Feature Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Music (Original Song), Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film and Visual Effects.

What’s Happening:

  • The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences sent out shortlists for nine of the award categories.
  • Shortlists will then lead to those placed in the nomination for the categories after voting is done from Friday, March 5 through Wednesday, March 10.
  • Nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards will be announced on Monday, March 15, 2021.
  • The 93rd Oscars will be held on Sunday, April 25, 2021, live on ABC.

The categories and nominees are listed below with Walt Disney Company titles bolded.

  • Documentary Feature
    • “All In: The Fight for Democracy”
    • “Boys State”
    • “Collective”
    • “Crip Camp”
    • “Dick Johnson Is Dead”
    • “Gunda”
    • “MLK/FBI”
    • “The Mole Agent”
    • “My Octopus Teacher”
    • “Notturno”
    • “The Painter and the Thief”
    • “76 Days”
    • “Time”
    • “The Truffle Hunters”
    • “Welcome to Chechnya”
  • Documentary Short Subject
    • “Abortion Helpline, This Is Lisa”
    • “Call Center Blues”
    • “Colette”
    • “A Concerto Is a Conversation”
    • “Do Not Split”
    • “Hunger Ward”
    • “Hysterical Girl”
    • “A Love Song for Latasha”
    • “The Speed Cubers”
    • “What Would Sophia Loren Do?”
  • International Feature Film
    • Bosnia and Herzegovina, “Quo Vadis, Aida?”
    • Chile, “The Mole Agent”
    • Czech Republic, “Charlatan”
    • Denmark, “Another Round”
    • France, “Two of Us”
    • Guatemala, “La Llorona”
    • Hong Kong, “Better Days”
    • Iran, “Sun Children”
    • Ivory Coast, “Night of the Kings”
    • Mexico, “I’m No Longer Here”
    • Norway, “Hope”
    • Romania, “Collective”
    • Russia, “Dear Comrades!”
    • Taiwan, “A Sun”
    • Tunisia, “The Man Who Sold His Skin”
  • Makeup and Hairstyling
    • “Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn”
    • “Emma”
    • “The Glorias”
    • “Hillbilly Elegy”
    • “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”
    • “The Little Things”
    • “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
    • “Mank”
    • “One Night in Miami…”
    • “Pinocchio”
  • Music (Original Score)
    • “Ammonite”
    • “Blizzard of Souls”
    • “Da 5 Bloods”
    • “The Invisible Man”
    • “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”
    • “The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)”
    • “The Little Things”
    • “Mank”
    • “The Midnight Sky”
    • “Minari”
    • Mulan
    • “News of the World”
    • Soul
    • “Tenet”
    • “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
  • Music (Original Song)
    • “Turntables” from “All In: The Fight for Democracy”
    • “See What You’ve Done” from “Belly of the Beast”
    • “Wuhan Flu” from “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan”
    • “Husavik” from “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga”
    • “Never Break” from “Giving Voice”
    • “Make It Work” from “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”
    • “Fight For You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah”
    • “lo Sì (Seen)” from “The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)”
    • “Rain Song” from “Minari”
    • “Show Me Your Soul” from “Mr. Soul!”
    • “Loyal Brave True” from “Mulan”
    • “Free” from “The One and Only Ivan
    • “Speak Now” from “One Night in Miami…”
    • “Green” from “Sound of Metal”
    • “Hear My Voice” from “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
  • Animated Short Film
    • “Burrow”
    • “Genius Loci”
    • “If Anything Happens I Love You”
    • “Kapaemahu”
    • “Opera”
    • “Out”
    • “The Snail and the Whale”
    • “To Gerard”
    • “Traces”
    • “Yes-People”
  • Live Action Short Film
    • “Bittu”
    • “Da Yie”
    • “Feeling Through”
    • “The Human Voice”
    • “The Kicksled Choir”
    • “The Letter Room”
    • “The Present”
    • “Two Distant Strangers”
    • “The Van”
    • “White Eye”
  • Visual Effects
    • “Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn”
    • “Bloodshot”
    • “Love and Monsters”
    • “Mank”
    • “The Midnight Sky”
    • “Mulan”
    • “The One and Only Ivan”
    • “Soul”
    • “Tenet”
    • “Welcome to Chechnya”

You can watch the 93rd Oscars ceremony live on ABC on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

 
 
