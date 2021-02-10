“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” Cast Tease Upcoming 2nd Season Through In-Character Video Calls

Disney hasn’t yet announced a premiere date for the second season of the Disney+ Original Series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, but just released a video call teaser where the characters talk the day after the fall semester musical that occurred at the end of the first season.

What’s Happening:

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Disney+

Set the day after the season finale, the video finds Nini telling Kourtney that she got into the Youth Actors Conservatory and that she doesn’t know how to tell Ricky when he interrupts their call.

Ricky’s conversation with Nini is cut short by Big Red, who tells his friend all about his kiss with Ashlyn as his new love interest joins the group chat.

After Ashlyn describes her excitement for Gina to move in with her, she calls Carlos, Seb and Ricky for party planning advice.

While on the phone, Ricky gets a payment from Gina and calls her back, discovering that she might not move in with Ashlyn after all and is planning to talk to her mom.

