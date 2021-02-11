Disney+ Up to 94.9 Million Subscribers as of Today’s Earnings Call

The Walt Disney Company held their quarterly earnings call today, during which Chief Executive Officer Bob Chapek shared some exciting information regarding the number of subscribers they have attained for Disney+.
- Chapek announced that Disney+, the streaming service which launched less than two years ago, has already reached 94.9 million subscribers.
- Additionally, Disney has seen 39.4 million subscribers for Hulu and 12.1 million for ESPN+.
- The impressive number for Disney+ compares to the 204 million subscribers Netflix had as of the fourth quarter of 2020.
- For more information from today’s earnings call, check out our live blog covering all of the announcements.