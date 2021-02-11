See LEGOLAND Florida’s New Brickbeard’s Watersports Stunt Show Ahead of PirateFest Weekends Kick-Off

LEGOLAND Florida kicks off their first PirateFest Weekends event on February 12th and one of our Florida Correspondents, Jeremiah Good, was on deck to preview all of the action in store. Grab your eye patches, neckerchiefs and treasure maps and get ready for three weekends of nonstop pirate fun! If you really want to maximize your buccaneer fun, consider a stay at the themed Pirate Island Hotel.

Checked into the Pirate Island Hotel at #Legolandflorida getting ready to see the new Brickbeard’s Watersports Stunt Show! #be10too pic.twitter.com/4gZtOayhZO — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) February 11, 2021

The big draw for the event is the debut of a new water stunt show called Brickbeard’s Watersports Stunt Show. The show includes Captain Brickbeard and a new character named Calico Jade as they work to train a crew. The action-packed stunts include water skiing, flyboarding, wakeboarding and speed boating on Lake Dexter. You can see our full early preview of the show below.

As you can see, Brickbeard’s Watersports Stunt Show is a lot of fun and includes pop-culture references including a nod to Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean and the kid-favorite song “Baby Shark.”

After the show, families can gather for socially distanced photos with the new pirate recruits from the show.

LEGOLAND Florida is committed to the health and safety of their guests and the theater also uses socially distanced seating for the show in an outdoor, open-air stadium. You can learn more about LEGOLAND’s “Safe to Play” procedures at legoland.com/florida/safe-to-play/.

Join Brickbeard and Calico Jade for a first-look at the watersports stunts, including flyboarding, wakeboarding and other super cool tricks as this new show takes to the waters at LEGOLAND Florida.

Stay tuned to Laughing Place for more PirateFest Weekends coverage. To celebrate the kick off, daredevil Nik Wallenda will “Walk the Plank” on a tightrope connecting the theme park to the Pirate Island Hotel. Check back tomorrow to see it here.

To learn more about LEGOLAND Florida’s new PirateFest Weekends,visit the official website. This brand-new event occurs on select weekend days from now through February 28th. All the fun of PirateFest Weekends is included with regular park admission. Now avast, and have a mARRvelous time!