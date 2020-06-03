First Look – LEGOLAND Pirate Island Hotel at LEGOLAND Florida

June 1st, 2020 not only marked the reopening of LEGOLAND Florida but it also served as the opening day LEGOLAND Pirate Island Hotel. Connecting to the original LEGOLAND Hotel, this new expansion serves as a perfect complement while bringing a whole new option for guests who want to stay just steps from the gate to the park.

Sharing a front desk area with its sister hotel, guests are welcomed in true LEGO fashion before stepping into the world of Brickbeard and his pirate crew.

Smuggler’s Bar

Of course, Pirate Island Hotel is designed for kids, but adults need an area to wind down after a long day exploring the park. Don’t worry — while the adults are enjoying the libations, there is plenty to occupy the little ones, including a Pirates Cave.

Shipwreck Restaurant

Shipwreck Restaurant, serving breakfast and dinner at this time, is a perfect spot to feed your entire crew.

The dinner platters are the great way to feed the family before heading up to your crew quarters (or rooms, for you landlubbers) for the night.

Pirate Island Room

Whether ya be a LEGO fan or a pirate fan, this room is perfect for the entire family — with bunk beds for the little mates and another bed making for a true captain’s quarters!

In true LEGOLAND Florida fashion, each room includes an in-room treasure hunt that comes complete with great treasure when unlocked.

For more on the treasure hunt, a full room tour, as well as a trip in the pirate themed elevator, just take a look at the video below:

In light of the current state of things, the hotel has added new protocols including temperature check as you enter, additional sanitizing stations, limiting entertainment offerings, and making elevators VIP only (one family at a time).

For more information on the hotel as well as how to plan your perfect LEGO vacation, visit LEGOLAND.com