Take a Tour Around EPCOT While Learning More About “The Soul of Jazz” and the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

Tony not only got to check out “Celebrate Soulfully at Disney Springs,” but was able to tour and even get some interviews at Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Arts.

We start off at EPCOT with a look at the newly revealed Leave a Legacy which made the move from the front of the park to now be located on the side before entering.

There is a QR Code at the location that can be scanned to help you find where your Leave a Legacy tile now resides.

While roaming World Showcase, Tony was able to get an interview with Kartika Rodriguez, General Manager EPCOT Park Operations, about the current festival going on, Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Arts which continues through February 22.

Over at the Italy Pavilion in World Showcase, more flowers have started to appear as the park continues to gear up for a Taste of EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival which begins on March 3 and goes through July 5.

At The American Adventure, “The Soul of Jazz” exhibit started with historical pieces like Louis Armstrong’s Trumpet and displays about Jazz from different locations.

Tony was able to interview Deb Van Horn, Curator at Walt Disney Imagineering, about the new exhibit.

In Japan, Tony was able to get the Stone Garden, which is a red bean mousse with chocolate rocks and arare rice cracker pebbles, letting you make your own Zen rock garden dessert.

He also tried Remy’s Ratatouille, available over at World Showplace, which is served with eggplant, zucchini, yellow squash, tomatoes, and red pepper piperade.

In addition to the food, various performances are being held inside of World Showplace like Art Defying Gravity, Visual Art in Performances, and piano players.

Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Arts continues through February 22, 2021, before Taste of EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival begins on March 3 through July 5.