Take In The Sights, Sounds and Flavors of “Celebrate Soulfully” Event at Disney Springs

by | Feb 11, 2021 11:43 AM Pacific Time

The Walt Disney World Resort is always full of celebrations, be it a Guest making their birthday memorable, a newlywed couple on their honeymoon, or a national holiday. This month, Disney is inviting Guests to “Celebrate Soulfully” with new experiences at Disney Springs and EPCOT designed to make this Black History Month a memorable one. One of our Florida Correspondents, Tony Betti, received the VIP treatment today, taking in the sights, sounds and flavors that you can look forward to at Disney Springs this month.

Part of the fun includes “Motown Mondays” with live music from Motown in Motion at the Waterside Stage in the Marketplace. Nobody will blame you if you feel the urge to get up and do your best Tina Turner hip shimmy.

Another themed day is Jazz Thursdays, which includes Disney covers like “Let It Go” from Frozen.

And on Smooth Sundays, you might happen upon the beautiful sounds of Free Cadence.

Among the new sights to see are artwork installations by Black artists that tie into Pixar’s Soul, which is now streaming exclusively on Disney+. The piece on the left is titled “Joe & His Fro” by Bianca Pastel while the one on the right is “Joe’s World” by Arrington Porter. Quotes from the artists accompany each art installation and fans can bring home these designs in wearable fashions from shopDisney as part of the Made With Soul Collection.

“Celebrate Soulfully” isn’t just about the sights and sounds, but also unique flavors. One of the best is the Crispy Mac & Cheese Bites at Wine Bar George.

You might even bump into the restaurant’s namesake, Master Sommelier George Miliotes, and can experience beverages from black-owned wineries.

Chocolate chiffon cake, dark chocolate mousse, raspberry mousse and chocolate pearls will send your taste buds into “The Great Beyond” with this Soul inspired petite cake from Amorette’s Patisseries

Perfect for any princess, the Tiana Petit Cake uses the same ingredients to make a royal cake inspired by America’s own Disney Princess.

Combine your favorite breakfast cereal or candy with a photo-worthy donut from Everglazed Donuts, like this Fruity Pebbles donut that makes us yell “Yabba-Dabba-Doo” every time we try it.

See more of the sights and sounds of “Celebrate Joyfully” at Disney Springs with Tony’s Parks Walk & Talk live tour.

