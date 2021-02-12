“Tamron Hall” Guest List: Sherry Pie, Samantha Stark and More to Appear Week of February 15th

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of February 15-19:

Monday, February 15 Kordell Stewart (Former Football Star) Lisa Guerrero ( Inside Edition )

Tuesday, February 16 Sherry Pie ( RuPaul’s Drag Race ) Gabbi Tuft and wife, Priscilla (Former WWE superstar)

Wednesday, February 17 Samantha Stark ( Framing Britney Spears ) Fans behind the “Free Britney” movement

Thursday, February 18 Chad Sanders ( Black Magic )

Friday, February 19 Beverly Peele (Supermodel) Kai Bickle



