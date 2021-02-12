The Latest “Star Wars Mission Fleet” Short From Hasbro Reminds Luke Not to Get Too Cocky

The latest animated short from Star Wars Mission Fleet, a series from Hasbro, takes a look at a different way that the Death Star could have been destroyed.
What’s Happening:
- Star Wars Mission Fleet animated shorts celebrate the most iconic and fan-favorite characters and vehicles in the galaxy, blasting off toward new adventures and learning valuable lessons with every mission completed.
- In the latest of these lessons, we see Luke Skywalker learn to fly under the radar after a tense encounter with Darth Vader.
- While we all know that Luke Skywalker destroyed the Death Star by hitting a target no bigger than a womp rat, this short shows a different version of the story, that Luke’s flying skills angered Vader and began a chase that leads to Vader actually being the one who blows up the Death Star.
- This short takes place in the original Star Wars trilogy, but a previous entry from the Star Wars Mission Fleet series from Hasbro brought us into one of the more modern entries from the Star Wars universe with characters from The Mandalorian.