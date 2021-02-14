Angel Makes U.S. Meet & Greet Debut at Disney’s Aulani Resort with Stitch for Valentine’s Day

Angel, also known as experiment 624, has made her U.S. meet & greet debut at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa as a Valentine’s Day treat for Stitch!
- Experiment 626 (Stitch) meets Experiment 624 (Angel) today at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Hawaii.
- Angel made her debut in the Lilo & Stitch: The Series episode “Angel” and reappeared in an episode called “Snafu,” also included in the direct-to-video movie that concluded the series, Leroy & Stitch.
- She made her Disney Parks debut at Tokyo Disneyland as part of the “Lilo & Stitch’s Big Panic – Find Stitch!” events that began in 2006, incorporating Stitch’s many “Cousins” from the series.
- The character became so popular that she started appearing regularly for meet & greets outside of the event and is now almost always found with Stitch in Tomorrowland, in addition to expanding her presence on merchandise.
- Since debuting at Tokyo Disneyland, Angel has also made rare appearances at Disneyland Paris.
- The Disney Parks Blog made the news today that Angel has joined Stitch at Aulani today as a Valentine’s Day surprise and that she will continue to greet Guests at Disney’s Hawaiian resort.
- Another recent Aulani debut is ‘Olu Mel, a friend of Duffy the Disney Bear originally created for the resort.
- The post also promises new Angel merchandise coming to the resort, including a new mouse ears headband that includes Sitch and Angel in the design on the ears.
- Angel was recently included in the worldwide launch of Disney nuiMOs, a poseable plush line first made popular in Japan, just like the character herself.
Angel Disney nuiMOs Plush | shopDisney
