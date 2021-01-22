‘Olu Mel Makes Meet & Greet Debut at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa

‘Olu Mel, one of Duffy the Disney Bear’s friends who was originally created exclusively for Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa, made his meet & greet debut today in Ko Olina, Hawaii.
What’s Happening:
- Music loving turtle ‘Olu Mel, a Friend of Duffy the Disney Bear, has made his meet & greet debut at Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa in Hawaii.
- The Disney Parks Blog shared the news today, although this is not the walkaround character’s first appearance.
- The plush character was created for Aulani in 2018, available exclusively at Disney’s Hawaiian resort until July 2020 when he was introduced at Shanghai Disneyland and Hong Kong Disneyland.
- The meet & greet character first appeared at Shanghai Disneyland during the Duffy Month celebration..
- When we visited Aulani last November when it reopened, the only character opportunities were Mickey and Minnie Mouse, seen from balconies around the pool area.
- According to the Disney Parks Blog post, Donald, Daisy and Stitch are also making meet & greet appearances, but it doesn’t specify if they are from balconies or if Aulani has resumed up-close meet & greets.
- In order to travel to Hawaii, travelers need to have negative COVID-19 test results from no more than 72-hours prior in order to avoid a 14-day quarantine upon arrival.