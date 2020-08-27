Shanghai Disney Resort Announces Autumn Celebrations, Duffy Month, Debut of ‘Olu Mel

The seasons are changing, the air getting cooler, and more magical experiences are coming to Shanghai Disney Resort. This year, the Resort will celebrate the harvest season with Halloween events, new Disneytown experiences, seasonal resort and ticket offers and an entire month dedicated to Duffy and friends—including ‘Olu Mel!

What’s Happening:

Shanghai Disney Resort is welcoming the autumn season with new offerings, celebrations, festive activities.

With a whole month of Duffy and Friends experiences, as well as hauntingly fun Halloween festivities, an autumn harvest market, Thanksgiving family feasts and more, there’s so much to see and do this season at Shanghai Disney Resort.

Autumn also ushers in a variety of incredible promotions and offers, including: National Day staycation opportunities Mid-Autumn Festival staycation opportunities Ticket bundles



Celebrate Duffy Month

Say Aloha to ‘Olu Mel!

Throughout September, guests are invited to enjoy all things cute, cuddly, and heartwarming as “A Month with Duffy and Friends” comes to Shanghai Disney Resort.

To make the celebration even more special, Shanghai Disneyland will be welcoming Duffy’s newest friend, ‘Olu Mel!

This kindhearted, ukulele-playing turtle from Hawaii will greet guests for the first time at Shanghai Disneyland at a special Mickey Avenue welcome ceremony on September 1, 2020.

Duffy and Friends Entertainment

From September 1 through September 30, 2020, the new Duffy and Friends Celebrate Together show will bring the group’s stories of friendship and adventure to life on Mickey Avenue.

A fun new social wall, featuring Duffy and his friends enjoying an autumn picnic, will also serve as an idyllic photo backdrop for guests.

Duffy and Friends fans looking to create unique memories with their favorite plush will also be able to create their own Duffy stories by posing their Duffy and Friends merchandise in a variety of cute, miniature settings dotted around Mickey Avenue.

Duffy Treats

Those looking for a tasty Duffy and Friends-themed treat can look forward to an exclusive assortment of delicious food and beverage items across the park: The Royal Banquet Hall in the Enchanted Storybook Castle proudly presents a new Duffy-themed set menu featuring multi-course offerings and the chance to see Duffy and Friends in person! Guests are also invited to enjoy a relaxing Duffy and Friends afternoon tea at Mickey & Pals Market Café A variety of Duffy-themed confections, including coffee-flavored Duffy the Disney Bear ice cream, fudge cakes, and ice cream waffle cones are available throughout the resort.



Duffy and Friends Merchandise

Shanghai Disney Resort will also introduce new additions to the Duffy and Friends merchandise line.

The new Duffy in the Garden collection features the fluffy friends dressed in new gardening gear, ready to enjoy the harvest season.

In addition to cute Duffy and Friends plush and keychains, guests can also add a splash of modern rustic to their homes with plate sets, mugs and home decorations.

Resort Hotel Offers

In celebration of Duffy Month, the Shanghai Disneyland Hotel is introducing a special staycation package.

Available from today through September 24, 2020 this special package gives guests the chance to enjoy a memorable stay, complete with Duffy-themed room amenities and overlays, hotel breakfast, two tickets for admission to Shanghai Disneyland, and more!

Visit the Shanghai Disney Resort Official WeChat account and Shanghai Disney Resort Fliggy Flagship Store to take advantage of this offer.

Halloween Season

Halloween at Shanghai Disney Resort

Halloween is one of the biggest events at Shanghai Disney Resort, and from October 5 through November 1, 2020, the resort will transform into a spooky and mysterious expanse where guests of all ages can plunge into the fun of Halloween.

Guests are invited to dress up in their favorite costumes and enjoy trick-or-treating fun around Shanghai Disney Resort.

Character Entertainment

Donald’s Halloween Treat Cavalcade will delight in the evenings, as Donald and Daisy Duck lead the way along the parade route in their Halloween costumes, joined by Mickey Mouse and the gang, Disney Villains, and spooky dancers.

Guests can also get down with Jack Skellington and Sally from “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas” at the “This Is Halloween” Dance Party.

Also this autumn guests can sing along with Miguel as the popular Coco-themed area returns to Adventure Isle from October 12 through November 8, 2020.

Halloween Treats

An exciting assortment of Halloween-themed merchandise and food and beverage offerings will also debut at a variety of locations throughout the resort.

Whether guests are craving spook-tacular Halloween treats, or shopping for resort-exclusive Halloween merchandise, surprises are hiding around every corner!

Halloween Parties

For guests seeking immersive parties on Halloween weekend itself, Shanghai Disney Resort is a one of a kind destination.

The Halloween Days of Spook-tacular on October 30th and 31st will feature numerous Disney characters, and DJs found across Shanghai Disneyland.

Both days of the Spook-tacular will conclude with the Kiss Goodnight Firework Show, filled with thrilling music, spooky projections and fantastic fireworks!

More Autumn Fun

A Golden Season Full of Holidays and Family-friendly Activities

Autumn is the season of harvest, and this year, for the first time, guests will be able to experience the joy of the harvest at the Disneytown Harvest Festival Market.

Featuring a Foodie Feast, Farmers Market and Folk Art Fairy, this new Disneytown Market allows guests to explore a range of exclusive experiences every weekend and during holidays from September 12th through October 8th.

Of course no harvest would be complete without a hearty selection of family meals! Shanghai Disney Resort is also offering mouth-watering Mid-Autumn Festival and Thanksgiving family feasts.

Wishing Star Park

Autumn is also a perfect time for the entire family to go outdoors and spend time in nature with the natural beauty of changing colors all around.

The nature adventure in Wishing Star Park will return by popular demand in autumn.

As part of their training, young adventurers will learn more about the natural world during three new engaging exploration trips.

Children who participate in all three trips will even have the opportunity to see Mickey Mouse himself, and celebrate their achievements together!

Ticket Offers

From September 1 through September 24, 2020, guests can purchase a Happy Gathering – Bundle of Three Weekday Package on the Shanghai Disney Resort Official Website and App.

The Happy Gathering deal includes three standard One-Day park tickets to Shanghai Disneyland on a pre-selected date from September 2 through September 25, 2020.

Guests can also purchase the Enjoy Flavors – Bundle of Three Weekend Package through the Shanghai Disney Resort Official WeChat account to receive a snack combo voucher as well as a specialty beverage voucher, which can be used at various food and beverage locations within the park.

Annual Pass

A Shanghai Disneyland Annual Pass is the perfect choice for guests wanting to enjoy multiple visits while saving big, with special discounts on dining, merchandise, hotel stays and in Disneytown.

Guests looking to purchase an Annual Pass should note that due to high demand of the Silver Annual Pass, and in order to enhance the guest experience, the sale of the Shanghai Disneyland Silver Annual Pass is currently unavailable.

However, renewal is still available for Annual Passes that are currently within their 60-day renewal window.