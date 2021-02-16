Walt Disney World Vacation Packages for 2022 Now Available to Book

Disney has announced that 2022 Walt Disney World vacation packages are now available to book! With the announcement, the park reservation system has been updated to include dates going into January 2023.

What’s Happening:

Disney has announced vacation packages for the Walt Disney World Resort are now available to book for 2022.

Hotels that continue to be closed at this time are not available for booking, although Disney continues to look at the current situation and will make adjustments as needed.

With the announcement, Disney has also extended the park reservation system through January 2023 due to the vacation packages being available. Those park reservations can be made starting today.

Disney has also sent the reminder that Disney’s Magical Express will no longer be offered

